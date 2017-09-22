Culture
21935564_10208929197418080_1968221304_n

Would John Hughes Hold Up Today: Examining the Rape Culture of ’80’s Comedies

By

Little-known fact: Revenge of the Nerds (1984) was slated for a remake, originally set to be released in 2007.

After just two weeks of filming, the production was cancelled.

The movies filming location, Emory University, reportedly kicked the production off campus after reading through the script because they felt that it was too raunchy. The production company has since stated that there is very little chance that a Nerds remake will ever happen. Although hailed as a cult classic, some modern critics have noticed some troubling aspects of the movie, particularly the promotion of misogyny and date rape.

The film centers around a group of university nerds” who are determined to get even with the schools jock fraternity for kicking them out of the dorms. They accomplish this revengeby stealing lingerie from the frats sister sorority, secretly photographing the girls, and selling nude photos of one of the sisters. The most controversial scene is when one of the nerds tricks one of the sorority sisters into having sex with him by stealing her boyfriends costume and pretending to be him… this is arguably rape by deception.

William Bradley of The Mary Sue, a pop culture blog, writes, Honestly, this is not how most people remember the plot of 1984s Revenge of the Nerds, a movie that, according to the Internet Movie Database, grossed $40,900,000 on an $8,000,000 budget and is described by one IMDB user as An Instant Classic for the Underdog in All of Us.’ Thats kind of how I remembered the movie too, until I watched it again a couple years ago, for the first time as an adult, and was immediately struck by the way the film plays sexual exploitation and assault for laughs.

Revenge of the Nerds is not the only ‘80’s classic to have this issue. In John HughesSixteen Candles, high school heartthrob Jake Ryan’s girlfriend, evil prom queen Caroline Mulford, is passed out drunk in his bed. Fed up with Carolines ways, Jake lets a freshman “geek” take her in his car, giving him permission to rape her in saying, I have Caroline passed out in the bed upstairsI could violate her in ten different ways if I wantedHave fun with her.

Slate writer Amy Benfer reflects on this scene years later, commenting, The scene only works because people were stupid about date rape at the time. Even in a randy teen comedy, you would never see two sympathetic male characters conspiring to take advantage of a drunk chick these days.” 

I love ‘80s movies, but all of these scenes give me serious pause. With more and more people noticing how rampantly society perpetuates rape culture and misogyny (think Steubenville, Brock Turner, and the grab em by the pussytapes), it seems unlikely that such scenes would fly with todays audiences.

Bradley adds, Some, of course, will argue that I take these things too seriously; its just a dumb campus sex comedy, for crying out loud. But I cant help but feel that this movie actually has something to tell us about our cultural attitudes surrounding violence, misogyny, and notions of masculinity.” 

Make no mistake, Im not arguing that John Hughes movies should be banned or that you shouldn’t enjoy watching a goofy comedy. However, I do think that its important to acknowledge that weve seriously turned a blind eye to Hollywoods part in spreading misogyny.

In other words, we shouldnt be afraid to critique the sexism of a movie just because its considered a classic.If we cant do better when it comes to entertainment, then society itself will never do better.

A movie doesnt need to degrade women or make rape jokes to be funny. Its about time we move on to better, more intelligent attempts at humor.

Kelly Martinez is a KCPR staff member and Cal Poly Journalism major. She wrote this article. Whitney Engelmann is KCPR’s creative director as well as a Cal Poly art & design senior. She created the artwork. 

Comments

comments