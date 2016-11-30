A Comprehensive Guide to the Local Venues You Might Not Know

With a town as small as San Luis Obispo we often struggle with finding event venues. That leads to a misconception that there are none. The fact of the matter is, though, that they are here; and we’ve come to tell you about them. Take a look:

SLO Brew

736 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA

SLO Brew is back and ready for concerts. After the previous location closed down in December the fate of live music was in question. But, with its new space on Higuera St. across from the former Garden St. location you can see up and coming artists mixed with nationally touring acts. The new SLO Brew now features an expanded bar, VIP second floor and back patio.

Upcoming concerts: The Aggrolites; Prof, Willy Wonka, Metasoda, Finding Novyon

Avila Beach Resort

6464 Ana Bay Rd, Avila Beach, CA

Avila Beach Resort is the place you’ll go for a party. Walk across a mystical bridge above the creek and the gigantic stage emerges right over the beach. You’ll experience the sunset as it morphs into an exceptional night time light show alongside 2,000 other music fans. Big name artists such as Cashmere Cat, Above and Beyond and Portugal, the Man come through on the regular since the ocean views and outdoor atmosphere make it one of the most unique venues on the Central Coast.

SLO Donut Company (SLODOCO)



793F Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405

Donut shop turned concert venue. SLO Donut Company’s recent expansion has made room for one of the hottest spots for local music. A stage now graces the back corner as local artists fill the pastry filled haven nearly every week. Art pieces depicting San Luis Obispo hang around the walls and familiar faces cover the comfortable seating. The best part? Always free! Grab a donut and dance your ass off.

Upcoming concerts: Flak Mob

Fremont Theater

1035 Monterey St, San Luis Obispo, CA

Fremont Theater is classic. It has showcased movies since 1941, but recently has seen an upsurge in concerts. With its big curtain and cinematic atmosphere you’ll be transported back in time to a vintage theater. From the lobby to the seats you can see beautiful murals that compliment the high ceilings of this historic theater. As one of the largest seated venues in SLO you can relax while enjoying the musical acts that range from folk to electronic.

Upcoming concerts: The Dandy Warhols, Dawes

Frog and Peach

728 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA

Frog and Peach has become the go-to venue for your classic bar band experience. Taking inspiration from English pubs Frog and Peach is covered with flags of England and Ireland. The staff is always quick to get a beer in your hands and the dance floor is always popping as live bands play until the wee hours of the night. Come in Fridays for Reggae night or Tuesdays for the “world-famous” pint night.

Upcoming Concerts: Erica von Trapp

The Graduate (The Grad)



990 Industrial Way, San Luis Obispo, CA

During the day, The Graduate is a restaurant, but once the sun sets it turns into San Luis Obispo’s largest night club. Known for Thursday night line dancing and hosting up and coming electronic artists The Grad is your home for dancing. It’s large halls and multiple dance floors allow for anybody to enjoy themselves.

Vina Robles Amphitheater

3800 Mill Rd, Paso Robles, CA

Kick it old school at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles. Vina Robles loves to present artists from the ’70s to today and is one of the few amphitheaters in San Luis Obispo County. With three seating sections you can get up close and personal with floor seats or relax in the grass. It’s beautiful constructed stone paneling and modern architecture allow for a classy and fun night out.

Cal Poly (PAC, Rec Center, Sports Fields)

1 Grand Ave, San Luis Obispo, CA

Who isn’t looking to party on campus? Cal Poly can make that happen. With venues ranging from the Performing Arts Center (PAC) to the Rec Center, Cal Poly has you covered. Comedians and musicians will often make stops at Cal Poly’s 1,300 person PAC, while ASI brings in big name artists at the Rec Center or Sports field.

The Rec Center gets transformed from a basketball court to full on dance venue when hosting acts such as XXYYXX and Steve Aoki.

The Sports Fields have become Cal Poly’s latest venture into creative venues. With a pop up stage the outdoor setting gives students a good time during the day.

Many on-campus events are free or feature large discounts for students.

Upcoming Concerts: Cal Poly Fall Jazz Concert, The Nutcracker

Connor Griffith is a KCPR DJ and Cal Poly recreation, parks, and tourism administration senior. Catch his daytime show on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. or his chilltime show Wednesdays 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., all accessible via KCPR San Luis Obispo 91.3 FM or KCPR.org.

Comments

comments