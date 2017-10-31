Tropicalia: A Music and Taco Festival

For all the taco fiends and music lovers there’s one more festival in 2017 that you cannot miss.

Tropicalia Music and Taco Festival will be taking place at The Observatory Group on November 11th . Feast your ears upon the delicious mix of alt-latino, 90’s hip hop, regional Mexican, electronica, 70’s soul, lo-fi, and 50’s rockabilly music.

The menu includes but is certainly not limited to the high-spirited alternative Chicano Batman, Colombian pop singer and fashionista Kali Uchis, Norteño music icons Los Tigres del Norte, the queen of rockabilly Wanda Jackson and sounds from the raw lo-fi singer/songwriter/rapper King Krule. This event will be hosted by East LA native and comic Felipe Esparza.

Something unique to this festival is the catering of a second menu. A full lineup of the best tacos around will be there for you to eat FREE until 4pm. The best part is this meal ticket costs only $85. Head down to Queen Mary Park in Long Beach, CA for a day that is sure to fill you up with both music and tacos.

Whitney Engelmann is KCPR’s creative director and a Cal Poly Graphic Design senior. Hana Shiozaki is a KCPR DJ and a Graphic Design fourth year. Both of them wrote this article and will be attending the fest.

