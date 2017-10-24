An Interview with the Accidentals

The Accidentals came into the KCPR studio to chat about food obsessions, their music inspirations and life on the road.

Singer-songwriters Savannah Buist and Katie Larson play multiple instruments that contribute to their genreless definition, while Michael Dause plays the drums.

This interview was conducted and produced by Michelle Naziri, Erin Regan, Mikaela Duhs, and Spenser Judd.

