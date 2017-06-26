KCPR: Where Different Matters

What exactly is KCPR?

Many locals in the San Luis Obispo area and students at Cal Poly might recognize this four-letter call sign as merely the presence of an FM and online radio station here on campus, but when you get down to it, KCPR is much more than that. KCPR is not solely an entity that broadcasts diverse, interesting, new and old music over the FM airwaves throughout SLO county, but also a hub of alternative culture where its influence spans across the 805. Since the late 1960’s, KCPR has been a maverick in the world of college radio, broadcasting nearly every genre of music over the past half century.

Founded in 1968 by two Cal Poly students experimenting with radio technology in their dorm room, KCPR expanded to become one of the most well-respected college radio stations in the country. KCPR has not only played a large part in shaping the history of Cal Poly and San Luis Obispo, but it has played a significant role in music history, helping to popularize bands such as The Cure, Nirvana, The Strokes, and The Growlers. The station has long been at the forefront of the college radio world, utilizing the newest state-of-the-art equipment and employing DJs such as Weird Al Yankovic, who recorded his first big hit “My Bologna” in Cal Poly’s journalism building.

When it comes to new music, art, and media, KCPR is the cultural capitol of Cal Poly and the San Luis Obispo area.

What do we do?

Radio

At any time during any day of the week, you can tune into 91.3 FM on your radio or visit our website at KCPR.org to listen to an endless stream of music, live on the air. Our on-air DJs provide personality, insight, and humor to accompany the diverse assortment of music we broadcast at the station. Our shows range from The Breakfast Club, a mellow program tailored with wake-up music to help you start your day to Club 91, a nightly show that features live electronic mixing by our DJs in the studio. Tune into KCPR at any time to hear the newest music from up and coming artists as well as recent tracks and classics – a combination that you wouldn’t hear on any other station.

Media

Besides broadcasting a diverse range of music that spans from bands such as Chicano Batman, Chastity Belt, The Velvet Underground to A Tribe Called Quest, we are a fixture in the alternative culture of San Luis Obispo. On our website, you can find articles discussing music, film, the arts, and the culture revolving around SLO, along with exclusive interviews and live in-studio performances with bands and artists that can’t be found anywhere else. We also publish BURNT, a quarterly magazine filled with stories, local album reviews, and art and photography produced by our staff.

Events

If you are looking to attend a show and experience some live music, KCPR has you covered. The station organizes cheap, all-ages concerts around San Luis Obispo that feature up-and-coming bands from around the country. We also frequently give away tickets to concerts and festivals such as Outside Lands and Coachella through puzzles and scavenger hunts around campus.

How can you get involved?

KCPR is looking to hire! Come fall quarter 2017, the station will be accepting applications for new staff members and all Cal Poly students are welcome to apply. This process includes an online application followed by an interview with a current staff member at the station. All positions are open, including on-air DJ, content contributor, graphic designer, events programmer, and marketing associate. For general information, call us at (805) 756-2965. For general questions contact Brian Robbins at [email protected].

Ian Ridsdale is KCPR’s Editor-in-Chief and an on-air DJ. Outside of the station, he is a Cal Poly political science junior. Ally Millard is KCPR’s Associate Creative Director, an on-air DJ, and a Cal Poly art and design junior. She created the illustration.



