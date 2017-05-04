The Frights in Studio, Post-Mimosas

After a quick round of mimosas, The Frights, a San Diego surf punk band, came in to answer some questions for us and play “Hype or Swipe.”

The Frights started out as a joke. Eventually, and accidentally, they blew up into one of the best SoCal outfits around.

Mikey Carnevale handles vocals and lead guitar, Richard Dotson on bass, Marc Finn on drums and Jordan Clark on percussion.

Their most recent release, You’re Gonna Hate This, was produced by FIDLAR’s headman, Zac Carper. The full-length is rife with 1950’s rockabilly sound and fun, thrashy chaos. That hammering, groovy energy lifts out beyond their studio presence and into their live shows – as made evident in this exclusive in-studio performance.

Check them out on Bandcamp and Soundcloud to see if they’ll be playing at a venue near you on their Pacific Northwest tour come May 2017.

The feature photo comes courtesy of Dangerbird Records.

