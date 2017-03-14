Próxima Parada’s Next Stop? A KCPR In-Studio

KCPR was lucky enough to get an acoustic set with Nick Larson and Aaron Kroeger from San Luis Obispo’s Próxima Parada, named after the automated phrase announced before every stop on SLO Transit buses.

Próxima Parada uses their bluesy folk music to construct an energy with a syntax of dances and stomps. Irresistible beat is understatement. The phrase “Próxima Parada” means “next stop” in Spanish, which perfectly encompasses their sound. They are the type of band that you listen to with your windows rolled down on a sunny road trip up the coast.

They are a four-piece consists of Nick Larson on vocals and keys, Joshua Collins on guitar, Kevin Middlekauff on bass and Aaron Kroeger on percussion. Their latest album, Big Seven, offers sweet, soulful tunes written primarily by Larson, but also features contributions from Middlekauff and Larson’s mother Linda. Next time you’re cruising in your car in a beautiful day, throw on Big Seven and let Central Coast soul seep through your speakers.



You can find the album on Bandcamp or proximaparadamusic.com.

KCPR’s In-Studio team created this video. KCPR DJ Hannah Ermisch conducted the interview. KCPR DJ Olivia Surnow wrote our copy.

Comments

comments