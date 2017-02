Chicago garage rockers NE-HI have released their sophomore album “Offers”. It is their first release for their new label Grand Jury. This album differs in sound from their self-titled first release in 2014, as the band still maintains its raw garage rock sound, but in a more polished way. Tune into the Afternoon Delight on KCPR from 12-4 every day to hear NE-HI and other similar tracks.

