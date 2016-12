Top 25 Albums of 2016

Maybe 2016 wasn’t a disaster after all? We saw some great albums get released and we’ve made our list of the top albums of 2016 as voted on by KCPR staff. Check out the list below. Listen to our Spotify playlist here!

25. Japanese Breakfast – Psychopomp

April 1, 2016/Dead Oceans

24. Nxworries – Yes Lawd!

October, 21 2016/Stones Throw Records

23. Danny Brown – Atrocity Exhibition

September 27, 2016/Warp Records

22. Frankie Cosmos – Next Thing

April 1, 2016/Bayonet Records

21. A Tribe Called Quest – We got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service

November 11, 2016/Epic Records

20. Blood Orange – Freetown Sound

June 28,2016/Domino Recording Company

19. Isaiah Rashad – The Sun’s Tirade

September 2, 2016/Top Dawg Entertainment

18. Bon Iver – 22, A Million

September 30, 2016/Jagjaguwar

17. Kendrick Lamar – untitled unmastered.

March 4, 2016/Aftermath Entertainment

16. Angel Olsen – My Woman

September 2, 2016/Jagjaguwar

15. James Blake – The Colour in Anything

May 6, 2016/Polydor Records

14. Badbadnotgood – IV

July 8, 2016/Beat Records

13. Car seat Headrest – Teens Of Denial

May 20, 2016/Matador Records

12. Chance the Rapper – Coloring Book

May 12, 2016/Independent

11. Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

May 8, 2016/XL Recordings

10. The Avalanches – Wildflower

July 1, 2016/Astralwerks

9. Whitney – Light Upon the Lake

June 3, 2016/Secretly Canadian

8. Kanye West – The Life of Pablo

February 14, 2016/GOOD Music

7. Childish Gambino – Awaken, My Love!

December 2016/Glassnote Records

6. Mitski – Puberty 2

June 17, 2016/Dead Oceans

5. Solange – A Seat at the Table

September 30, 2016/Saint Records

4. Kaytranada – 99%

May 9, 2016/ XL Recordings

3. Anderson .Paak – Malibu

January 15, 2016/Steel Wool

2. Noname – Telefone

July 31, 2016/Independent

1. Frank Ocean – Blonde

August 20, 2016/Boys Don’t Cry

Comments

comments