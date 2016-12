Childish Gambino has finally dropped his highly anticipated new album “Awaken, My Love!” The multitalented individual Donald Glover has already had an incredible year with his hit FX program Atlanta and mysterious ‘Pharos’ concert series which took place in Joshua Tree this last September. “Awaken, My Love!” is a step in a new direction for the hip-hop artist where he incorporates funk, gospel, and some rock into 11 soulful anthems. Has Childish grown up? If so, I love the new Glove.

