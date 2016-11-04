The Hobbyists Coming to SLODOCO for Rap and Donuts

The laughs emitting from the couch are intoxicating. The Hobbyists squish themselves onto the KCPR couch and talk among themselves as camera adjustments are made.

Clark Cyr is the Clarkitect, Kian Ramezani is Kiannibis, Tristan Perry is TCP duh homie, Sean is the Accountant and Arielle Ellis, or Lil Manatee, make up The Hobbyists, an underground rap group made up of Cal Poly students.

While some of them have been performing for what seems like forever, for others this will be one of the first shows they’ve ever done. When asked about each others’ sounds, everyone is incredibly encouraging. They each build each other up and contribute their different talents to their music, resulting in a diverse sound.

Tristan Perry likened their music to dessert.



“I’d say it’s like slicing into a cake and you don’t know what the flavor is. And it’s like every single bite you taste something new and beautiful,” he said.



Catch The Hobbyists’ debut show at SLO Donut Company on Friday, November 4, at 9 p.m. Be on the lookout for more shows from this group. They’ve also got an upcoming SoundCloud release.

Amanda Cranston shot this video and wrote the copy. She’s a KCPR staff member and Cal Poly journalism senior.

