Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, and Lionel Richie to Play Outside Lands

Outside Lands has dropped their full lineup!

Friday

LCD Soundsystem – J. Cole – Duran Duran – Beach House – Grimes – Miike Snow – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Thomas Jack – Foals – The Claypool Lennon Delirium – St. Lucia – Policia – Hiatus Kaiyote – Ra Ra Riot – Tokimonsta – WET – Jidenna – Lapsley – Marian Hill – Caveman – Vulfpeck – Moon Taxi – Lany

Saturday

Radiohead – Zedd – Air – Sufjan Stevens – Halsey – Big Grams – The Last Shadow Puppets – Lord Huron – Jauz – Vince Staples – Years & Years – Ibeyi – Peaches – Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals – The Wombats – The Knocks – Rogue Wave – Con Brio – Kevin Morby – Fantastic Negrito – Lewis Del Mar – Julien Baker – Declan McKenna – Methyl Ethel

Sunday

Lionel Richie – Lana Del Rey – Ryan Adams – Major Lazer – Chance the Rapper – Miguel – Jason Isbell – Third Eye Blind – Kehlani – Griz – Brandi Carlile – Snakehips – Lettuce – Oh Wonder – Kamasi Washington – Jack Garratt – Rufus Du Sol – DIIV – Natalie Lafourcade – The Oh Hellos – Frances – Haelos – Cloves – Heron Oblivion –

