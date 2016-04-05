Culture Music
Radiohead, LCD Soundsystem, and Lionel Richie to Play Outside Lands

By Connor Griffith

Outside Lands has dropped their full lineup!

Friday

LCD Soundsystem – J. Cole – Duran Duran – Beach House – Grimes – Miike Snow – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Thomas Jack – Foals – The Claypool Lennon Delirium – St. Lucia  Policia – Hiatus Kaiyote – Ra Ra Riot – Tokimonsta – WET – Jidenna – Lapsley – Marian Hill – Caveman – Vulfpeck – Moon Taxi – Lany

 

Saturday

Radiohead –  Zedd – Air –  Sufjan Stevens – Halsey – Big Grams – The Last Shadow Puppets – Lord Huron  – Jauz – Vince Staples – Years & Years – Ibeyi – Peaches – Anderson.Paak & The Free Nationals – The Wombats – The Knocks – Rogue Wave – Con Brio – Kevin Morby  – Fantastic Negrito – Lewis Del Mar – Julien Baker – Declan McKenna  – Methyl Ethel

 

Sunday

Lionel Richie – Lana Del Rey – Ryan Adams – Major Lazer – Chance the Rapper – Miguel – Jason Isbell – Third Eye Blind – Kehlani  – Griz – Brandi Carlile – Snakehips – Lettuce – Oh WonderKamasi Washington – Jack Garratt – Rufus Du Sol  – DIIV – Natalie Lafourcade – The Oh Hellos  – Frances  – Haelos  – Cloves – Heron Oblivion –

