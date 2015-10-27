Grimes Releases First Video From Art Angels, Features Madonna Inn

Grimes’ fans finally got a small taste of her much awaited upcoming album Art Angels, when the first music video from the album “Flesh without Blood/Life in the Vivid Dream” dropped Monday night.

After an almost three-year hiatus since her last album Visions, Claire Boucher, warmly known as Grimes, has released nothing more than a single earlier this year.

“REALiTi,” the single, was labeled a demo and initially Boucher intended to scrap it. Nothing short of Boucher, all “REALiTi” did was leave fans anxiously anticipating a new album.

The new single, “Flesh without Blood” features a pop melody and opens with the lyrics “you claw, you fight, you lose”- suggestive of an ode to the end of a relationship.

Boucher goes through multiple costume changes throughout the video including a pink cowboy hat and wings, as well as a Marie Antoinette-style dress in lieu of a large purple wig.

To add to the magic and mysticism of the video, it features San Luis Obispo’s own Madonna Inn as the backdrop throughout the production, gaudy pink glitter and all.

“Flesh without Blood” sets the tone for her fourth album with powerful, bold lyrics and dance pop rhythms.

Art Angels is scheduled for release November 6.